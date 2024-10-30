Option Care Health downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA

BofA downgraded Option Care Health (OPCH) to Neutral from Buy with a $29 price target
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on OPCH:
- Alphabet, AMD report Q3 earnings beats: Morning Buzz
- Option Care Health sees ‘drastic,’ ‘rapid’ impact in early 2025 from biosimilars
- Option Care Health reports Q3 adjusted EPS 41c, consensus 31c
- Option Care Health sees FY24 revenue $4.9B-$4.95B, consensus $4.83B
- OPCH Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.