Option Care Health downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut downgraded Option Care Health (OPCH) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $26, down from $38. The analyst believes uncertainty with the pricing dynamics for Stelara will persist over the next few months and keep the shares range-bound. Citi significant margin compression for Stelara, Jefferies reduced 2025 EBIDTA estimates by 5%. It now sees lower visibility into Option Care’s underlying growth.
