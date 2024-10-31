News & Insights

Option Care Health downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies

October 31, 2024 — 05:55 am EDT

Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut downgraded Option Care Health (OPCH) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $26, down from $38. The analyst believes uncertainty with the pricing dynamics for Stelara will persist over the next few months and keep the shares range-bound. Citi significant margin compression for Stelara, Jefferies reduced 2025 EBIDTA estimates by 5%. It now sees lower visibility into Option Care’s underlying growth.

Stocks mentioned

OPCH

