Option Care Health Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for OPCH

In trading on Friday, shares of Option Care Health Inc (Symbol: OPCH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.50, changing hands as low as $27.64 per share. Option Care Health Inc shares are currently trading off about 11.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OPCH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OPCH's low point in its 52 week range is $21.32 per share, with $35.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.76.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.