Option Care Health (BIT:1OPCH) Price Target Decreased by 28.35% to 25.09

The average one-year price target for Option Care Health (BIT:1OPCH) has been revised to €25.09 / share. This is a decrease of 28.35% from the prior estimate of €35.02 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €18.98 to a high of €34.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.69% from the latest reported closing price of €16.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 374 funds or institutions reporting positions in Option Care Health. This is an decrease of 361 owner(s) or 49.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1OPCH is 0.14%, an increase of 34.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.24% to 180,482K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,966K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,777K shares , representing a decrease of 6.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1OPCH by 84.76% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 8,991K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,432K shares , representing an increase of 17.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1OPCH by 77.31% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 8,063K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 7,016K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 6,959K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,207K shares , representing an increase of 10.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1OPCH by 27.89% over the last quarter.

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