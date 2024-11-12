Optinose reports Q3 EPS 0c, consensus (5c)

Reports Q3 revenue $20.437M, consensus $23M. “While our revenue in third quarter was not in line with our expectations, we believe that we are now observing a clear inflection in new prescription demand,” stated CEORamy Mahmoud, MD, MPH. “We believe the recent accelerating trend in new prescription demand reinforces the magnitude of the longer-term opportunity. In addition, we believe that our experience in the initial phases of the launch has improved our understanding of the key drivers of adoption and that this experience will help support achievement of our peak year objective.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on OPTN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.