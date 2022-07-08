Optinose Reports Additional Positive Results From ReOpen Trial Evaluating XHANCE

(RTTNews) - Optinose (OPTN) reported additional results from the ReOpen trial program evaluating XHANCE for treatment of patients with chronic sinusitis. The company said these pre-planned secondary analyses of data from the ReOpen2 trial and pooled data from both ReOpen1 and ReOpen2 found that patients using XHANCE in these trials experienced a spectrum of benefits on symptoms and quality of life, as well improvement in objective measures of disease, relative to patients receiving a placebo comparator.

The company noted that the safety profile and tolerability of XHANCE in these trials were consistent with its currently labelled safety profile.

