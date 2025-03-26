OPTINOSE Earnings Results: $OPTN Reports Quarterly Earnings

OPTINOSE ($OPTN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, beating estimates of -$0.72 by $0.69. The company also reported revenue of $22,418,000, missing estimates of $22,600,650 by $-182,650.
OPTINOSE Insider Trading Activity
OPTINOSE insiders have traded $OPTN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPTN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RAMY A MAHMOUD (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,358 shares for an estimated $37,823.
- MICHAEL F III MARINO (Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,441 shares for an estimated $14,069.
- PAUL JR. SPENCE (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 1,223 shares for an estimated $6,469
OPTINOSE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of OPTINOSE stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 1,102,790 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,366,637
- MVM PARTNERS, LLC removed 973,684 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,504,209
- ROSALIND ADVISORS, INC. removed 552,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,690,700
- GREAT POINT PARTNERS LLC removed 487,140 shares (-56.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,254,095
- KINGDON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. removed 373,282 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,493,523
- BLEICHROEDER LP removed 269,675 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,801,429
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 256,956 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,716,466
OPTINOSE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OPTN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/13/2024
