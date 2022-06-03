Markets
Optinose CFO Keith Goldan Quits; VP Of Finance Named Acting Finance Chief

(RTTNews) - OptiNose Inc.(OPTN), a company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat, and allergy specialists, said on Friday that its Chief Financial Officer Keith Goldan will step down effective June 10 to take up another position.

Subsequently, Michele Janis, Vice President of Finance, who joined Optinose in 2011, has been named to serve as acting CFO.

