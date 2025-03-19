Optinose Cancels Earnings Conference Call Following Acquisition Agreement with Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Optinose cancelsearnings calldue to acquisition agreement with Paratek Pharmaceuticals; results will be reported as planned.

Optinose has announced the cancellation of itsearnings conference callfor the quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, which was scheduled for March 20, 2025. This decision comes in light of Optinose's agreement to be acquired by Paratek Pharmaceuticals, pending shareholder approval and other customary conditions. The company plans to report its financial results for the specified periods in due course. Optinose specializes in pharmaceuticals for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat and allergy specialists.

$OPTN Insider Trading Activity

$OPTN insiders have traded $OPTN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPTN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAMY A MAHMOUD (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,358 shares for an estimated $37,823 .

. MICHAEL F III MARINO (Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,441 shares for an estimated $14,069 .

. PAUL JR. SPENCE (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 1,223 shares for an estimated $6,469

$OPTN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $OPTN stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OPTN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OPTN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/13/2024

YARDLEY, Pa., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Optinose



(NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced the cancellation of itsearnings conference callfor the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 that had originally been scheduled for March 20, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.





The call is being cancelled due to the announcement earlier today that Optinose has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Paratek Pharmaceuticals, subject to shareholder and other customary closing conditions.





The Company now expects to report results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2024, in a timely manner.







About Optinose







Optinose is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. To learn more, please visit



www.optinose.com



or follow us on



X



and



LinkedIn



.







Optinose Investor Contact







Jonathan Neely







jonathan.neely@optinose.com







267.521.0531



