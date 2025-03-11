Optinose to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 20, 2025

Optinose will announce Q4 and full year 2024 financial results on March 20, 2025, with a conference call to follow.

Optinose, a pharmaceutical company specializing in treatments for patients of ear, nose, and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 on March 20, 2025, before the market opens. The company's leadership will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET the same day to discuss the results and updates. Participants can join the call via a live webcast on Optinose's website or by registering for a telephone option, which will provide a confirmation email with access details. A replay of the webcast will be available for 60 days.

Optinose is scheduled to report its financial results for Q4 and the full year 2024, providing important updates to investors and stakeholders.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results, indicating transparency and engagement with its investors.

Availability of a replay of the webcast for 60 days ensures that more stakeholders can access the information at their convenience.

Failure to provide specific financial performance details could raise concerns among investors about the company's financial health.



Revealing results only a week before the call may indicate uncertainty or last-minute adjustments that could suggest underlying issues.



Limited information about corporate updates prior to the financial results announcement may increase anxiety among stakeholders regarding potential negative developments.

$OPTN Insider Trading Activity

$OPTN insiders have traded $OPTN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPTN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAMY A MAHMOUD (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,871 shares for an estimated $40,005 .

. MICHAEL F III MARINO (Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,421 shares for an estimated $15,495 .

. PAUL JR. SPENCE (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 1,223 shares for an estimated $6,469

$OPTN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $OPTN stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

YARDLEY, Pa., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Optinose



(NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced the Company will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 and corporate updates, before market open, on Thursday, March 20, 2025.







Company to Host Conference Call







Members of the Company’s leadership team will host a conference call to discuss financial results and corporate updates. The call is scheduled to start at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 20, 2025.





Participants may access the conference call live via webcast by visiting the Investors section of Optinose’s website at



http://ir.optinose.com/event-calendar



. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at



this link



. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number and a personal PIN that can be used to access the call. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for 60 days following the event.







About Optinose







Optinose is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. To learn more, please visit



www.optinose.com



or follow us on



X



and



LinkedIn



.







Optinose Investor Contact







Jonathan Neely







jonathan.neely@optinose.com







267.521.0531



