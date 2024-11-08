OptimumBank Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Growth

Optimumbank Holdings ( (OPHC) ) has shared an announcement.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. showcased impressive financial results for Q3 2024, recording a net income spike to $3.3 million, a significant leap from the previous year’s $1.2 million. The bank’s strategy has resulted in a 51.5% surge in net interest income and a robust 26.1% growth in total deposits, indicating strong business expansion and effective asset utilization. With a promising rise in noninterest income and improved capital ratios, OptimumBank remains committed to sustaining its growth momentum and delivering value to its shareholders.

