OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. Announces Advance In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (OPHC) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $4.66 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $3.87 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 29.6% to $19.45 million from $15.01 million last year.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.66 Mln. vs. $3.87 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $19.45 Mln vs. $15.01 Mln last year.

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