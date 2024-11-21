Optimum reaches 500,000 residential customers on Fiber Internet network

Optimum announces the milestone of 500,000 residential customers on its 100% Fiber Internet network. Available to over 2.9 million homes passed across the company’s fiber footprint in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, Optimum delivers symmetrical multi-gigabit speeds of up to 8 Gig through Optimum Fiber alongside access to mobile, TV, and home phone services.

