Optimum Communications (OPTU) Price Target Decreased by 19.36% to 1.78

The average one-year price target for Optimum Communications (NYSE:OPTU) has been revised to $1.78 / share. This is a decrease of 19.36% from the prior estimate of $2.20 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $2.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.67% from the latest reported closing price of $1.48 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 25,028K shares representing 8.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,100K shares , representing an increase of 7.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPTU by 35.62% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 16,445K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,968K shares , representing an increase of 21.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPTU by 15.62% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 14,835K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,464K shares , representing an increase of 22.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPTU by 12.71% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 9,508K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,436K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPTU by 52.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,871K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,831K shares , representing an increase of 22.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPTU by 6.79% over the last quarter.

