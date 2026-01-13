Optimum Communications (OPTU) Price Target Decreased by 13.92% to 2.20

The average one-year price target for Optimum Communications (NYSE:OPTU) has been revised to $2.20 / share. This is a decrease of 13.92% from the prior estimate of $2.56 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.00% from the latest reported closing price of $1.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 325 funds or institutions reporting positions in Optimum Communications. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPTU is 0.10%, an increase of 18.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.57% to 320,178K shares. The put/call ratio of OPTU is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 23,100K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 12,968K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,544K shares , representing an increase of 18.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPTU by 76.06% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 11,464K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,752K shares , representing an increase of 23.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPTU by 30.38% over the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 10,951K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,192K shares , representing a decrease of 11.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPTU by 16.27% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 10,300K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,085K shares , representing a decrease of 17.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPTU by 28.66% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

