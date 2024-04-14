Optimizing Succession Planning

There is a momentous demographic turnover that reshapes the financial advisor landscape. According to Cerulli, nearly 40% of advisors will be retiring in the next decade. Currently, 60% of assets are managed by advisors who are 55 and older, while the average age of an advisor is 50.

This reality means that older advisors need to start thinking about succession planning. Proactive and proper succession planning can also help advisors maximize the value of their practice and ensure that their clients remain in good hands. Younger advisors should be formulating a strategy to capitalize on this opportunity.

Some key elements to successfully transition to the next generation are recruiting to replenish talent, appealing to younger investors, and scaling engagement and client service by leveraging technology.

At current rates, there are not enough new advisors to offset retirements and attrition. Therefore, it’s imperative that practices invest in recruitment efforts to identify talent and set them up for success. This entails looking at recruits from nontraditional backgrounds who have strong people and organizational skills.

Another important step is to gear prospecting and client service for millennials and Generation Z. This means understanding their perspective and becoming fluent with technology. Finally, advisors should be investing in technology that can help them scale personalized service to increase their capabilities and serve more clients.

Finsum: Succession planning will be even more critical in the coming decade due to the massive retirement wave in the financial advice industry. Here are some common elements of successful succession planning.

advisors

wealth management

recruiting

clients

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.