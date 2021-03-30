Optimizing Bitcoin With Gloria Zhao

This time on the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast” host Christian Keroles talks with developer Gloria Zhao about her contributions to Bitcoin Core.

This week on the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” host Christian Keroles sat down with young Bitcoin developer Gloria Zhao to discuss her story and contributions to Bitcoin Core. Zhao grew up in the bay area and led the elite “Blockchain at Berkeley” group at UC Berkeley. Zhao discussed the misaligned incentives for top college developers pulling them toward altcoin and defi projects. She stated that she needed to be in tune with herself and her motivations in order to see Bitcoin Core as a viable and exciting career path.

Zhao's talent was quickly discovered by top Bitcoin contributors and she started as the first fellow of a nonprofit Bitcoin development organization, Brink Bitcoin. Zhao is currently working on the very important and thankless work improving the peer to peer layer between nodes. Her specific projects are called Package Mempool Acceptance. P2P development is incredibly stressful because it is how nodes talk to each other, and there is massive opportunity for an attack on Bitcoin.

In the podcast we covered the following topics:

Gloria's Bitcoin story

Experience at Cal and Blockchain at Berkeley

Bitcoin vs. blockchain in education

What is it like learning the technical side of Bitcoin

Advice to young aspiring bitcoin devs

What is “package accept” or “package relay”

Gloria's most profound lesson from learning the technical side of Bitcoin



You can follow Gloria on Twitter here, and LinkedIn here.

