OptimizeRx vs. Doximity: Which Digital Health Stock Is the Better Bet?

OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX and Doximity, Inc. DOCS both operate in the digital healthcare engagement space, helping pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers improve communication, workflow efficiency and physician engagement through technology-driven platforms. The companies are also investing heavily in AI-enabled tools to expand their capabilities and strengthen their positions within healthcare marketing and clinical workflow ecosystems.

At the same time, both companies are navigating a challenging healthcare advertising environment marked by cautious pharmaceutical spending, shorter contract durations and macroeconomic uncertainty. Despite these near-term pressures, management at both firms emphasized continued customer engagement, expanding AI initiatives and long-term growth opportunities tied to digital healthcare transformation.

Let’s evaluate their fundamentals, growth prospects, market challenges and valuations to determine which one presents a stronger investment opportunity.

The Case for OPRX

OptimizeRx is gaining from the continued adoption of its AI-enabled DAAP solution, which grew 60% during the first quarter. The company highlighted expanding usage from major pharmaceutical clients, where point-of-prescribe solutions have evolved from targeted engagements into scaled multi-brand deployments, driven by measurable improvements in prescriber engagement and campaign performance. Management said this demonstrates the company’s ability to deepen relationships within large enterprise accounts.

OptimizeRx is also gaining from operational improvements and strategic platform expansion initiatives. The company’s DAAP subscription revenues increased 45% year over year, helping improve revenue visibility and build a more predictable financial model. OptimizeRx also announced new integrations with demand-side platforms controlling more than 80% of digital promotional spending, which management believes could drive meaningful long-term growth and improve utilization across its EHR network.

OPRX is also benefiting from growing momentum within the medtech sector and increasing adoption among mid-tier and long-tail life sciences customers. In the lastearnings call management highlighted that initial pilot programs are expanding into multimillion-dollar engagements, reinforcing confidence in the repeatability of its growth model. Management also stated that these customer groups remain significantly underpenetrated and represent a substantial long-term opportunity.

However, OptimizeRx is facing continued macroeconomic and healthcare industry headwinds that are affecting customer spending patterns. Management stated that cautious budget allocations, shorter contract durations, delays in campaign timing related to most favored nation pricing dynamics and broader macro uncertainty are reducing visibility into full-year performance. The company lowered its full-year revenue outlook to reflect these pressures. For 2026, it expects revenues to range between $95 million and $100 million, while continuing to project adjusted EBITDA between $21 million and $25 million.



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OptimizeRx is also dealing with a disruption tied to one major client relationship. Management stated that execution challenges within that account, combined with organizational changes at the client, contributed to weaker contracted revenue visibility. Although management in the lastearnings callstated that conversations with the client have improved and the relationship is stabilizing, the disruption is expected to continue through much of 2026.

The Case for DOCS

Doximity is gaining from accelerating AI adoption and growing physician engagement across its platform. In the lastearnings call management stated that nearly half of all U.S. doctors work at hospitals using its workflow or scheduling tools, while workflow engagement reached more than 800,000 unique quarterly active prescribers, representing roughly 30% year-over-year growth. Management also stated that AI Search and Scribe users have tripled since the Pathway acquisition.

The company is benefiting from expanding adoption of its clinical AI suite among hospitals and healthcare systems. It said 140 health systems, including seven of the top 20 hospitals in the United States, have purchased its clinical AI suite, providing more than 250,000 prescribers with HIPAA-compliant AI workflows. Management highlighted strong physician preference for its AI answers in side-by-side clinical evaluations due to built-in drug references and peer-reviewed functionality.

DOCS is gaining from early traction in AI monetization opportunities. The company has already signed its first AI search agreements with the top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers and described strong interest from pharma marketers seeking innovative AI-based engagement tools. Doximity believes AI search could represent a multibillion-dollar incremental market opportunity on top of its existing pharma advertising business.



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However, Doximity is grappling with softer demand conditions within the healthcare professional digital pharma advertising market. Management stated that policy uncertainty and macroeconomic concerns are leading pharmaceutical companies to make shorter-term spending commitments and maintain cautious budget strategies. The company’s visibility remains limited and it expects overall market growth to remain modest during the fiscal year.

DOCS is also experiencing margin pressure tied to elevated AI investment spending. The company noted that rising AI compute costs and increased investments in research, compute infrastructure and marketing are weighing on near-term profitability. Management expects these higher expenses to continue through fiscal 2027 as the company prioritizes long-term AI expansion initiatives.

Share Performance of OPRX & DOCS

In the past six months, OPRX stock has plunged 66% while DOCS has declined 60.3%.



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Valuation for OPRX & DOCS

In terms of Price/Book, OPRX shares are trading at 0.71X, lower than DOCS’ 3.94X.



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How Do Estimates Compare for OPRX & DOCS?

Over the past 60 days, analysts have revised their estimates downward for OPRX’s bottom line for the current year.



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For DOCS, estimates have been revised downward over the past 60 days.



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OPRX or DOCS: Which Stock Is the Better Investment?

While DOCS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present, OPRX has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Consequently, in terms of Zacks Rank, DOCS seems to be a better option at the moment.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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OptimizeRx Corp. (OPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.