OptimizeRx sees FY24 revenue $88M-$92M , consensus $100.69M

For the full year 2024, the Company is updating its 2024 guidance and expects revenue to be between $88 million and $92 million with an Adjusted EBITDA to be between $8 million and $10 million.

