OptimizeRx price target lowered to $8 from $13 at Stifel

Stifel lowered the firm’s price target on OptimizeRx (OPRX) to $8 from $13 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company blamed its Q3 revenue shortfall on its DTC segment, Medicx. The stock was down 15% in after-market trading, consistent with estimate revisions, notes the firm, which expects the stock to be range-bound pending stabilization of the DTC segment and better visibility on 2025 growth.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on OPRX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.