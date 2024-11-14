News & Insights

OPRX

OptimizeRx price target lowered to $8 from $13 at Stifel

November 14, 2024 — 09:17 am EST

Stifel lowered the firm’s price target on OptimizeRx (OPRX) to $8 from $13 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company blamed its Q3 revenue shortfall on its DTC segment, Medicx. The stock was down 15% in after-market trading, consistent with estimate revisions, notes the firm, which expects the stock to be range-bound pending stabilization of the DTC segment and better visibility on 2025 growth.

