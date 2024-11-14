OptimizeRx price target lowered to $7 from $14 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on OptimizeRx (OPRX) to $7 from $14 but keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 revenue missed consensus on a macro shift affecting the DTC business and its FY24 guidance was adjusted lower, though on the brighter side, momentum on the HCP – healthcare professionals – side continues to strengthen, with the management having noted meaningful pipeline growth and progress, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

