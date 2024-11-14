OptimizeRx price target lowered to $5 from $11 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on OptimizeRx (OPRX) to $5 from $11 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The stock dropped 17% on a Q3 headline miss and lowered fiscal 2024 guidance attributable to a shift away from direct-to-consumer managed services, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm thinks fiscal 2025 will likely be a transition year for OptimizeRx.

