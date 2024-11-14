OptimizeRx lowered to $16 at Roth MKM as revenues miss

Roth MKM lowered the firm’s price target to $16, while keeping a Buy rating on the shares as revenues miss on direct-to-consumer mix shift. Roth notes that the company was again light on revenues with Q3’s $21.3M well below its $25.3M forecast, as its direct-to-consumer segment saw a material shift away from more expensive managed services to self-service. Revenue guidance fell materially, but given AEBITDA matched the firm’s estimate, the AEBITDA guidance cut was muted, Roth adds. The firm views 2024 as a “lost year” but expects 2025 breakouts for both revenues and earnings as DAAP revenues scale.
Read More on OPRX:
