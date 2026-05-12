OptimizeRx Expands EHR Advertising Reach With New DSP Integration

OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX has launched a new programmatic connection point between its proprietary electronic health record (EHR) network and demand-side platforms (DSPs), enabling life sciences marketers to access authenticated EHR advertising inventory directly through existing programmatic buying workflows.

The launch marks a significant expansion of OptimizeRx’s capabilities, allowing media buyers to combine the efficiency and scalability of programmatic advertising with precise targeting at the point of care, while enabling healthcare professionals to receive relevant brand messaging directly within their clinical workflow at key decision-making moments. Through the new integration, advertisers can now activate EHR campaigns more quickly, manage campaign reach and frequency independently, and seamlessly include EHR placements within broader omnichannel marketing strategies.

The company stated that the initiative also opens OptimizeRx to the broader programmatic advertising ecosystem, which accounts for nearly 90% of total U.S. digital display advertising spend across industries. By integrating its EHR network with DSPs, OptimizeRx aims to provide marketers with authenticated, bot-free inventory that reaches healthcare professionals directly within their clinical workflow.

Management highlighted that the launch addresses a longstanding challenge for life sciences advertisers, who previously had to choose between managed EHR campaigns offering direct clinical engagement and programmatic buying options that often lacked verified access to real-time healthcare decision-making moments. Management also stated that the new offering expands access to critical healthcare engagement opportunities while helping DSPs strengthen their value proposition in the life sciences sector.

OptimizeRx added that DSP partners will now be able to differentiate themselves by offering premium point-of-care advertising inventory within their native platforms. The company believes the integration can help DSPs capture a larger share of the more than $19 billion pharmaceutical digital advertising market by meeting growing demand for scalable and measurable healthcare-focused advertising solutions.

Additionally, the expanding adoption of OPRX’s Dynamic Audience Activation Platform bodes well. The company has also been seeing momentum across both established pharmaceutical clients and mid-tier/long-tail life science customers.

OptimizeRx is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 12, after market close.

Let’s Look at the Strategies of Competitors

Doximity, Inc. DOCS continues to expand beyond its core pharma marketing business into hiring, telehealth and workflow solutions, broadening its monetization opportunities across a large U.S. TAM while deepening engagement with health systems and pharma clients. Growth is being supported by strong adoption of high-margin products like point-of-care and formulary alerts, increasing workflow usage among prescribers and rising cross-sell opportunities. At the same time, the company’s AI-driven offerings, including DocsGPT, are enhancing physician engagement and platform stickiness, with growing adoption across clinicians and enterprise health systems, positioning DOCS to strengthen its long-term competitive advantage and future monetization potential.

Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV remains well-positioned as a long-term winner in life sciences digitalization, supported by strong execution, deep customer trust and a broad, integrated product portfolio. Vault CRM adoption continues to scale, while growth is increasingly driven by newer R&D solutions like RTSM, Safety and LIMS alongside strong Crossix performance. The company is also investing steadily in innovation, embedding AI across applications to enhance automation and long-term value creation. The company is seeing expanding adoption across multiple applications during large migrations, with customers increasingly adding solutions like Network, OpenData, Service Center and Campaign Manager alongside core deployments.

OPRX Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of OptimizeRx have lost 29% in the past three months against the Computer Software industry’s growth of 4.2%.



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Regarding the forward 12-month price/sales ratio, OPRX is trading at 1.01, lower than the sector’s multiple of 7.02.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OPRX’s earnings for fiscal 2027 has been revised downward over the past 60 days.



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OPRX currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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