OPTIMIZERX Earnings Results: $OPRX Reports Quarterly Earnings

OPTIMIZERX ($OPRX) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.30 per share, beating estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $32,320,000, beating estimates of $30,964,272 by $1,355,728.

OPTIMIZERX Insider Trading Activity

OPTIMIZERX insiders have traded $OPRX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM J FEBBO (CEO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $100,220

OPTIMIZERX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of OPTIMIZERX stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

