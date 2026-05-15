OptimizeRx Cuts Revenue Outlook: Will Pressures Ease Ahead?

OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX trimmed its 2026 revenue outlook, reflecting ongoing near-term pressures. Revenues are now expected to be between $95 million and $100 million, compared with the previous range of $109-$114 million. This is the second revision to the revenue outlook, with the initial guidance of $118-$124 million provided at the end of the third quarter of 2025.

Citing disruptions stemming from the most favored nation (“MFN”) pricing dynamics and broader macroeconomic uncertainty, several clients are tightening budgets, affecting contract durations and delaying campaign timing and scope, as highlighted by the management. These factors have reduced contracted revenue visibility, prompting an outlook revision.

First-quarter revenues were down 10% year over year to $19.8 million. Management attributed this decline partly to lower managed services revenues, reduced spending from a major client account and cautious budget spend owing to the above-mentioned factors.

OPRX also noted that some of the pressure is coming from a single large client experiencing continued disruption.



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Despite the lowered outlook, OptimizeRx’s underlying business trends appear encouraging. The expanding adoption of OPRX’s Dynamic Audience Activation Platform is expected to support top-line growth. OPRX reported 60% growth in its DAAP platform, along with a 45% increase in related subscription revenues. Net revenue retention remained solid at 110%.

OPRX is adding more customers, especially in the mid-tier and long-tail life science companies. Management views this segment as highly attractive.

Profitability trends are also encouraging, with adjusted EBITDA full-year guidance ($21-$25 million) reiterated. Cost optimization efforts are helping offset revenue pressures. OPRX expects spending disruption to be temporary and largely confined to 2026. The company expects momentum heading into 2027.

How Are Rivals Navigating?

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX is another digital healthcare company focused on medication savings in the United States and is used by nearly 25 million consumers. For 2026, the company now expects revenues of $765-$785 million, implying a decline of 1-4% from the $796.9 million reported in 2025. The earlier guided range was $750-$780 million, implying a decline of 2-6% from 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be at least $235 million (compared with the previous guidance of $230 million), indicating a decline from the $270.5 million reported in 2025. The increase in guidance is primarily tied to momentum in Pharma Direct and subscription revenues. Prescription transaction revenues are expected to remain under pressure in 2026.

Doximity DOCS is one of the leading digital platforms for medical professionals in the United States. For fiscal 2027, revenues are expected to be between $664 million and $676 million, up roughly 4% year over year at the midpoint. Management highlighted that the broader HCP digital pharma advertising market remains soft, limiting visibility. Macro uncertainty and policy concerns are additional concerns.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $323 million to $335 million, implying an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 49%. Fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA margin was 55%. The decline underscores increasing AI-related investments.

OPRX Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of OptimizeRx have lost 22% in the past month compared with the Computer Software industry’s decline of 0.8%.



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Regarding the forward 12-month price/sales ratio, OPRX is trading at 0.84, lower than the sector’s multiple of 6.94.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OPRX’s earnings for fiscal 2027 has been revised downward over the past 60 days.



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OPRX currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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