OptimizeRx Corp. Reports 14% Q4 Revenue Growth to $32.3 Million and Strong Financial Momentum for 2024

OptimizeRx reports Q4 revenue of $32.3 million, a 14% year-over-year increase, with a 68% gross margin.

OptimizeRx Corp. announced its fourth quarter and full year results for 2024, reporting a revenue of $32.3 million, a 14% increase from the previous year, with a gross profit of $22.0 million reflecting a 23% year-over-year growth. The company generated revenue from 48 Dynamic Audience Activation Platform (DAAP) deals in 2024, a notable rise from 24 in 2023. CEO Stephen L. Silvestro expressed pride in the results and emphasized the company’s focus on addressing critical challenges in the pharmaceutical market, such as improving digital engagement and supporting specialty medications. The company also provided guidance for 2025, anticipating revenue of at least $100 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of at least $12 million. Despite a GAAP net loss for Q4 and the full year, OptimizeRx saw improved operational metrics, such as a net revenue retention rate of 121% and a revenue increase per employee.

Potential Positives

Q4 revenue increased 14% year-over-year to $32.3 million, signaling strong financial growth.

Gross profit for Q4 rose 23% year-over-year to $22.0 million, indicating improved operational efficiency with a gross margin of 68%.

The company generated revenue from 48 DAAP deals in 2024, doubling the number from 24 in 2023, highlighting significant growth in strategic partnerships.

Provided guidance for full year 2025, expecting revenue to exceed $100 million and Adjusted EBITDA to reach at least $12 million, projecting a positive outlook for continued growth.

Potential Negatives

Despite a revenue increase, the company reported a net loss of $20.1 million for the full year, worsening from the prior year's loss of $17.6 million.

The average revenue per top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturer increased, but the percentage of total revenue from these manufacturers decreased from 67% to 64%, indicating potential vulnerability in customer reliance.

The press release indicates ongoing operational challenges, evidenced by substantial impairment charges and a significant loss on disposal of a business, which may raise concerns about long-term viability and operational efficiency.

FAQ

What were OptimizeRx's Q4 2024 revenue results?

OptimizeRx reported Q4 2024 revenue of $32.3 million, a 14% increase year-over-year.

How did OptimizeRx's gross profit change in Q4 2024?

Gross profit for Q4 2024 increased by 23% year-over-year, totaling $22.0 million with a gross margin of 68%.

What is DAAP and its significance for OptimizeRx?

DAAP refers to the Dynamic Audience Activation Platform, which helped OptimizeRx generate revenue from 48 deals in 2024, up from 24 in 2023.

What are OptimizeRx's financial expectations for 2025?

OptimizeRx expects full year 2025 revenue to exceed $100 million and Adjusted EBITDA to reach at least $12 million.

How did OptimizeRx demonstrate growth in net revenue retention?

Net revenue retention improved to 121% in 2024, up from 105% in 2023, indicating strong customer loyalty and engagement.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OPRX Insider Trading Activity

$OPRX insiders have traded $OPRX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM J FEBBO (CEO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $100,220

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OPRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $OPRX stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

WALTHAM, Mass., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





OptimizeRx Corp.





(the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.















For the Year Ended









December 31,











Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)*











2024





















2023





















(in thousands, except percentages)











Average revenue per top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturer





$





2,933













$





2,399













Percent of top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers that are customers









100





%













100





%









Percent of total revenue attributable to top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers









64





%













67





%









Net revenue retention









121





%













105





%









Revenue per average full-time employee





$





701













$





586

















Stephen L. Silvestro, OptimizeRx CEO commented, "I’m incredibly proud of our strong fourth quarter and full year 2024 results and the momentum that we've achieved since we reported third quarter results last November, including, among our other successes, that we surpassed our expectations as well as consensus estimates. With the strong tailwinds we saw at the end of 2024 and into the start of 2025, we believe we are uniquely positioned to grow shareholder value by leveraging our industry leadership position in addressing pharma's most critical commercial challenges: improving brand visibility in an increasingly digital healthcare environment, reducing script abandonment rates, enhancing interoperability at the point of care, and supporting the shift toward complex specialty medications."





"As the success of our ongoing transformation becomes more reflected in our financial results, now more than ever, we will be laser-focused on operational excellence and disciplined execution while ensuring we delight our customers and forge stronger relationships with valued business partners. Over the past few months, we have completed an extensive strategic review of the Company’s business processes, operations, revenue model, and growth plans and believe we are on the right path forward for shareholder value creation. As we move through fiscal 2025 and leverage the strong momentum we had in 2024, we plan to continue the Company’s growth and transformation, focusing very closely on customer-centricity and delight, continuing to expand our unique value proposition with pharma, positioning OptimizeRx to become a “Rule of 40 company,” and unlocking new opportunities for profitable revenue growth and shareholder value creation. A key component of our strategy includes transitioning our DAAP customers to a more predictable subscription-based model for data services, which we expect will improve margins, increase visibility, reduce the cyclical nature of our business, and facilitate our ability to more effectively scale."







Finan





cial Highlights









Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 14% to $32.3 million, from $28.4 million in the same period of 2023, with the full year revenue coming in at $92.1 million, a 29% increase when compared to the same year-ago period.



Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 14% to $32.3 million, from $28.4 million in the same period of 2023, with the full year revenue coming in at $92.1 million, a 29% increase when compared to the same year-ago period.



Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 23% year-over-year to $22.0 million. Gross profit for the full year came in at $59.4 million.



Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 23% year-over-year to $22.0 million. Gross profit for the full year came in at $59.4 million.



GAAP net (loss) in the fourth quarter totaled $(0.1) million or $0.00 per basic and diluted share and GAAP net (loss) for the full year totaled $(20.1) million or $(1.10) per basic and diluted share.



GAAP net (loss) in the fourth quarter totaled $(0.1) million or $0.00 per basic and diluted share and GAAP net (loss) for the full year totaled $(20.1) million or $(1.10) per basic and diluted share.



Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter totaled $5.5 million or $0.30 per diluted share and came in at $6.2 million or $0.34 per diluted share for the full year (see *



Non-GAAP Measures



below).



Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter totaled $5.5 million or $0.30 per diluted share and came in at $6.2 million or $0.34 per diluted share for the full year (see * Non-GAAP Measures below).



Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter came in at $8.8 million a 53% increase from the $5.8 million we recognized during the same year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year came in at $11.7 million (see *



Non-GAAP Measures



below).













Cash and cash equivalents was $13.4 million as of December 31, 2024.













Net cash provided by operating activities was $4.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.













Financial Outlook







The Company is providing full year 2025 guidance and expects revenue to be at least $100 million with an Adjusted EBITDA of at least $12 million.







Individual Meeting Invitation







In an effort to increase relations with institutional investors, OptimizeRx management has dedicated time to hosting individual meetings with portfolio managers and analysts. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with OptimizeRx management, please contact: adsilva@optimizerx.com or svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com.







*Non-GAAP Measures







In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. The reasons why we believe these measures provide useful information to investors and, for historical periods, a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the supplemental tables that follow.





Although the Company provides guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, it is not able to provide guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Reconciliations for forward-looking figures would require unreasonable effort at this time because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of certain components of various necessary GAAP components, including, for example, those related to compensation, acquisition expenses, amortization or others that may arise during the year, and the Company’s management believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.







**Definition of Key Performance Indicators









Top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers:



We have updated the definition of “top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers” in our key performance indicators to be based upon Fierce Pharma’s most updated list of “The top 20 pharma companies by 2023 revenue”. We previously used “The top 20 pharma companies by 2022 revenue”. As a result of this change, prior periods have been restated for comparative purposes.







Net revenue retention



: Net revenue retention is a comparison of revenue generated from all clients in the previous period to total revenue generated from the same clients in the following year (i.e., excludes new client relationships for the most recent year).







Revenue per average full-time employee:



We define revenue per average full-time employee (FTE) as total revenue over the last 12 months (LTM) divided by the average number of employees over the LTM, which is calculated by taking our total number of FTEs at the end of the prior year period by our total FTE headcount at the end of the most recent period.







About OptimizeRx







OptimizeRx is a leading healthcare technology company that’s redefining how life science brands connect with patients and healthcare providers. Our platform combines innovative AI-driven tools like the Dynamic Audience Activation Platform (DAAP) and Micro-Neighborhood Targeting (MNT) to deliver timely, relevant, and hyper-local engagement. By bridging the gap between HCP and DTC strategies, we empower brands to create synchronized marketing solutions that drive faster treatment decisions and improved patient outcomes.





Our commitment to privacy-safe, patient-centric technology ensures that every interaction is designed to make a meaningful impact, delivering life-changing therapies to the right patients at the right time. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, OptimizeRx partners with some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical and life sciences companies to transform the healthcare landscape and create a healthier future for all.





For more information, follow the Company on





Twitter





,





LinkedIn





or visit





www.optimizerx.com





.







Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects”, “targets”, “designed”, “could”, “may”, “should”, “will” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s growth, business plans, future performance, expected revenues, expected Adjusted EBITDA, plans to grow shareholder value creation, plans to continue the Company’s growth and transformation, plans for unlocking new opportunities for profitable revenue growth, plans for expanding the Company’s value proposition with pharma, plans to position the Company to become a “Rule of 40” company, plans for forging stronger relationships with valued business partners, other business plans and operating and financial performance objectives, and other statements relating to future performance, plans, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and involve assumptions regarding the Company’s business, the economy, and other future conditions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. ,Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the effect of government regulation, seasonal trends, dependence on a concentrated group of customers, cybersecurity incidents that could disrupt operations, the ability to keep pace with growing and evolving technology, the ability to maintain contracts with electronic prescription platforms and electronic health records networks, competition, and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in other filings the Company has made and may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.







OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(in thousands except share and per share data)





























December 31,





















2024





















2023

















ASSETS























Current Assets





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





13,380













$





13,852













Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $335 and $239 at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively









38,212

















36,253













Taxes receivable









—

















1,036













Prepaid expenses and other









2,379

















3,190













Total Current Assets









53,971

















54,331













Property and equipment, net









150

















149













Other Assets





















Goodwill









70,869

















78,357













Patent rights, net









5,517

















6,185













Technology assets, net









8,180

















9,013













Tradename and customer relationships, net









31,819

















34,198













Operating lease right-of-use assets









366

















573













Security deposits and other assets









296

















568













Total Other Assets









117,047

















128,894













TOTAL ASSETS





$





171,168













$





183,374



































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY























Current Liabilities





















Current portion of long-term debt





$





2,000













$





2,000













Accounts payable – trade









2,156

















2,227













Accrued expenses









8,486

















7,706













Revenue share payable









5,053

















5,506













Taxes payable









318

















49













Current portion of lease liabilities









168

















222













Deferred revenue









473

















172













Total Current Liabilities









18,654

















17,882













Non-Current Liabilities





















Long-term debt, net









30,816

















34,231













Lease liabilities, net of current portion









209

















371













Deferred tax liabilities, net









4,491

















4,337













Total Liabilities









54,170

















56,821













Commitments and contingencies





















Stockholders’ Equity





















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively









—

















—













Common stock, $0.001 par value, 166,666,667 shares authorized, 20,194,697 and 19,899,679 shares issued at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively









20

















20













Treasury stock, $0.001 par value,1,741,397 shares purchased at December 31, 2024 and 2023









(2





)













(2





)









Additional paid-in-capital









201,348

















190,793













Accumulated deficit









(84,368





)













(64,258





)









Total Stockholders’ Equity





$





116,998













$





126,553













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY





$





171,168













$





183,374



























OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(in thousands except share and per share data)





































For the Three Months Ended





December 31,













For the Year Ended





December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023



















































Net revenue





$





32,317













$





28,369













$





92,127













$





71,522













Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation and amortization presented separately below









10,293

















10,528

















32,749

















28,622













Gross profit









22,024

















17,841

















59,378

















42,900

















































Operating Expenses





































Stock-based compensation









2,937

















2,627

















11,467

















13,717













Loss on disposal of a business









—

















2,142

















—

















2,142













Depreciation and amortization









1,094

















1,006

















4,329

















2,402













Impairment charges









—

















6,738

















7,489

















6,738













Other sales, general and administrative expenses









14,358

















16,231

















49,799

















44,303













Total operating expenses









18,389

















28,744

















73,084

















69,302













Loss from operations









3,635

















(10,903





)













(13,706





)













(26,402





)









Other income (expense)





































Interest expense









(1,563





)













(1,454





)













(6,160





)













(1,454





)









Other income









41

















500

















153

















500













Interest income









96

















118

















328

















2,192













Total other income (expense), net









(1,426





)













(836





)













(5,679





)













1,238













Income (loss) before provision for income taxes









2,209

















(11,739





)













(19,385





)













(25,164





)









Income tax (expense) benefit









(2,286





)













7,598

















(725





)













7,598













Net loss





$





(77





)









$





(4,141





)









$





(20,110





)









$





(17,566





)









Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic









18,418,519

















17,769,670

















18,292,935

















17,124,801













Weighted average number of shares outstanding – diluted









18,418,519

















17,769,670

















18,292,935

















17,124,801













Loss per share – basic





$





—













$





(0.23





)









$





(1.10





)









$





(1.03





)









Loss per share – diluted





$





—













$





(0.23





)









$





(1.10





)









$





(1.03





)























OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(in thousands)





























For the Year Ended





December 31,





















2024





















2023

















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:























Net loss





$





(20,110





)









$





(17,566





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by / (used in) operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization









4,329

















2,402













Impairment charges









7,489

















6,738













Loss on disposal of business









—

















2,142













Bad debt expense









209

















666













Stock-based compensation









11,466

















13,717













Amortization of debt issuance costs









835

















211













Change in:





















Accounts receivable









(2,168





)













(8,713





)









Prepaid expenses and other assets









811

















(573





)









Accounts payable









(72





)













(1,320





)









Revenue share payable









(453





)













1,515













Accrued expenses and other liabilities









1,053

















1,303













Deferred tax liabilities









1,449

















(7,695





)









Deferred loan fees









(250





)

















Deferred revenue









301

















(67





)











NET CASH PROVIDED BY / (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES











4,889

















(7,240





)































CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES:























Purchases of property and equipment









(112





)













(87





)









Proceeds from sale of property and equipment









—

















10













Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired









—

















(82,947





)









Proceeds from sale of business









—

















2,540













Purchase of short-term investments









—

















(162,778





)









Redemptions of short-term investments









—

















218,709













Capitalized software development costs and other









(338





)













(784





)











NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES











(450





)













(25,337





)































CASH FLOWS (USED IN) / PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES:























Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs









—

















37,730













Repayment of long-term debt









(4,000





)













(1,710





)









Repurchase of common stock









—

















(7,522





)









Cash paid for employee withholding taxes related to the vesting of restricted stock units









(911





)













—













Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net of cash paid for withholding taxes









—

















(278





)











NET CASH (USED IN) / PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES











(4,911





)













28,220















NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS











(472





)













(4,357





)











CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – BEGINNING OF PERIOD











13,852

















18,209















CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – END OF PERIOD







$





13,380













$





13,852



































SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:























Cash paid for interest





$





6,203













$





1,213













ROU assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations





$





—













$





460













Shares issued in connection with acquisition





$





—













$





12,091













Cash paid for income taxes





$





161













$





48



















OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION









RECONCILIATION of NON-GAAP to GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









(in thousands, except share and per share data)







This earnings release includes certain financial measures not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are measures of performance not defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States and should be considered in addition to, not in lieu of, GAAP reported measures. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. However, management believes that presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides additional information to facilitate comparison of the Company's historical operating results and trends in its underlying operating results and provides transparency on how the Company evaluates its business. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. Management believes that financial information excluding certain items that are not considered to reflect the Company’s ongoing operating results, such as those listed below, improves the comparability of year-to-year results. Consequently, management believes that investors may be able to better understand the Company’s operating results excluding these items. Non-GAAP financial measures may reflect adjustments for items such as asset impairment charges, amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses, severance, deferred income taxes, as well as other items that management believes are not related to the Company’s ongoing performance.















For the Three Months Ended









December 31,













For the Twelve Months Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net loss





$





(77





)









$





(4,141





)









$





(20,110





)









$





(17,566





)









Deferred income taxes









153

















(7,695





)













153

















(7,695





)









Depreciation and amortization









1,094

















1,006

















4,329

















2,402













Stock-based compensation









2,937

















2,627

















11,467

















13,717













Asset impairment charges









—

















6,738

















7,489

















6,738













Loss on disposal of business









—

















2,142

















—

















2,142













Severance charges









1,183

















288

















1,908

















495













Other income









(40





)













(500





)













(152





)













(500





)









Amortization of debt issuance costs









288

















211

















835

















211













Acquisition expense









—

















3,902

















243

















4,482













Non-GAAP net income









5,538

















4,578

















6,162

















4,425

















































Non-GAAP net income per share





































Diluted





$





0.30













$





0.26













$





0.33













$





0.26













Weighted average shares outstanding:





































Diluted









18,464,605

















17,789,235

















18,583,936

















17,191,300































For the Three Months Ended









December 31,













For the Twelve Months Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net loss





$





(77





)









$





(4,141





)









$





(20,110





)









$





(17,566





)









Depreciation and amortization









1,094

















1,006

















4,329

















2,402













Stock-based compensation









2,937

















2,627

















11,467

















13,717













Asset impairment charges









—

















6,738

















7,489

















6,738













Loss on disposal of business









—

















2,142

















—

















2,142













Severance charges









1,183

















288

















1,908

















495













Acquisition expense









—

















3,902

















243

















4,482













Other income









(40





)













(500





)













(152





)













(500





)









Interest expense (income), net









1,466

















1,336

















5,831

















(738





)









Income tax expense (benefit)









2,286

















(7,598





)













725

















(7,598





)









Adjusted EBITDA









8,849

















5,800

















11,730

















3,574











