OptimizeRx Corp. to Host Conference Call for Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 7, 2025

OptimizeRx Corp. will discuss Q2 2025 results on August 7, 2025, during a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

OptimizeRx Corp., a provider of healthcare technology solutions, announced a conference call scheduled for August 7, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second-quarter financial results for the period ending June 30, 2025. Details for joining the call, including toll-free and international numbers, are provided, along with a web link for accessing a live webcast. OptimizeRx focuses on connecting life sciences companies with healthcare professionals and patients through innovative AI-driven tools, aiming to enhance marketing strategies and patient outcomes. The company emphasizes privacy-safe and patient-centric technology in its approach to transforming the healthcare landscape.

Potential Positives

The company is hosting a conference call to discuss its second-quarter results, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

OptimizeRx is leveraging advanced AI-driven tools like the Dynamic Audience Activation Platform (DAAP) and Micro-Neighborhood Targeting (MNT) to improve healthcare engagement, showcasing its innovative capabilities in the market.

The company's focus on privacy-safe, patient-centric technology highlights its commitment to ethical practices and enhancing patient outcomes, which can improve brand reputation.

OptimizeRx partners with leading pharmaceutical and life sciences companies, indicating strong industry relationships and potential for business growth.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the upcoming conference call and financial results may suggest that there are significant updates or issues to be addressed, potentially indicating underlying financial challenges that require explanation.

FAQ

When is the OptimizeRx conference call scheduled?

The OptimizeRx conference call is scheduled for Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the OptimizeRx conference call?

You can dial 1-844-825-9789 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-5180 (international) to access the call.

What will be discussed during the OptimizeRx conference call?

The call will discuss the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available for 12 months in the Investors section of the OptimizeRx website.

Where is OptimizeRx headquartered?

OptimizeRx is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OPRX Insider Trading Activity

$OPRX insiders have traded $OPRX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES PAUL LANG purchased 321,408 shares for an estimated $2,443,761

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OPRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $OPRX stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$OPRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OPRX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OPRX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OPRX forecast page.

$OPRX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OPRX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $OPRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Grossman from Stifel set a target price of $16.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Constantine Davides from JMP Securities set a target price of $14.0 on 05/13/2025

Full Release



WALTHAM, Mass., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the second quarter period ended June 30, 2025. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.





OptimizeRx management will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Details for the conference call can be found below:











Date:







Thursday, August 7, 2025











Time:







4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)











Toll Free:







1-844-825-9789











International:







1-412-317-5180











Conference ID:







10200608











Call me™ Link:









https://callme.viavid.com/?$Y2FsbG1lPXRydWUmcGFzc2NvZGU9JmluZm89Y29tcGFueSZyPXRydWUmYj0xNg==













Call me™ Passcode:







6438012











Webcast:









https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1724635&tp_key=65e098620c























Please call the conference telephone number or log on to the web access link five minutes prior to the start time.





A replay of the call will remain available for 12 months via the Investors section of the OptimizeRx website at



http://www.optimizerx.com/investors



.







About OptimizeRx







OptimizeRx is a leading healthcare technology company that’s redefining how life science brands connect with patients and healthcare providers. Our platform combines innovative AI-driven tools like the Dynamic Audience Activation Platform (DAAP) and Micro-Neighborhood Targeting (MNT) to deliver timely, relevant, and hyper-local engagement. By bridging the gap between HCP and DTC strategies, we empower brands to create synchronized marketing solutions that drive faster treatment decisions and improved patient outcomes.





Our commitment to privacy-safe, patient-centric technology ensures that every interaction is designed to make a meaningful impact, delivering life-changing therapies to the right patients at the right time. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, OptimizeRx partners with some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical and life sciences companies to transform the healthcare landscape and create a healthier future for all.







OptimizeRx Contact







Andy D’Silva, SVP Corporate Finance









adsilva@optimizerx.com











Investor Relations Contact







Steven Halper





LifeSci Advisors, LLC









shalper@lifesciadvisors.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.