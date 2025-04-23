OptimizeRx Corp. to Host Conference Call on Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 12, 2025

OptimizeRx Corp. will announce Q1 2025 results on May 12, 2025, via conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

$OPRX Insider Trading Activity

$OPRX insiders have traded $OPRX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES PAUL LANG purchased 321,408 shares for an estimated $2,443,761

WILLIAM J FEBBO (CEO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $100,220

$OPRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $OPRX stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OPRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OPRX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 12/24/2024

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 12/24/2024

Full Release



WALTHAM, Mass., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



OptimizeRx Corp



. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professional (HCPs) and patients, will hold a conference call on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the first quarter period ended March 31, 2025. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.





OptimizeRx management will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Details for the conference call can be found below:











Date:







Monday, May 12, 2025











Time:







4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)











Toll Free:







1-844-825-9789











International:







1-412-317-5180











Conference ID:







10198829











Call me™





Link:









https://callme.viavid.com/?$Y2FsbG1lPXRydWUmcGFzc2NvZGU9JmluZm89Y29tcGFueSZyPXRydWUmYj0xNg==













Call me™ Passcode:







8199416











Webcast:









https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1715418&tp_key=2f5165024a















Please call the conference telephone number or log on to the web access link five minutes prior to the start time.





A replay of the call will remain available for 12 months via the Investors section of the OptimizeRx website at



http://www.optimizerx.com/investors



.







About OptimizeRx







OptimizeRx provides trailblazing technology that fosters care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the healthcare journey. With the ability to synchronize messaging across 2 million healthcare providers and over 240 million adults across a multitude of digital channels including a proprietary point-of-care network, OptimizeRx is changing the way life sciences engage with customers.





For more information, follow the Company on



X



,



LinkedIn



or visit



www.optimizerx.com



.







OptimizeRx Contact







Andy D’Silva, SVP Corporate Finance







adsilva@optimizerx.com









Investor Relations Contact







Steven Halper





LifeSci Advisors, LLC







shalper@lifesciadvisors.com





