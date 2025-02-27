OptimizeRx Corp. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal 2024 Financial Results on March 12, 2025

OptimizeRx Corp. will host a conference call on March 12, 2025, to discuss fiscal 2024 financial results.

OptimizeRx Corp. will host a conference call on March 12, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fiscal year 2024 financial results and fourth-quarter results for the period ending December 31, 2024. The results will be released prior to the call, which will include a management presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Participants can join via telephone or a webcast, with specific access information provided. The call will also be available for replay on the OptimizeRx website for 12 months. OptimizeRx specializes in healthcare technology solutions that enhance engagement between life sciences companies, healthcare professionals, and patients.

$OPRX Insider Trading Activity

$OPRX insiders have traded $OPRX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM J FEBBO (CEO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $100,220

$OPRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $OPRX stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



OptimizeRx Corp



. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professional (HCPs) and patients, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss full year fiscal 2024 financial results and the fourth quarter period ended December 31, 2024. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.





OptimizeRx management will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Details for the conference call can be found below:











Date:







Wednesday, March 12, 2025











Time:







8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time)











Toll Free:







1-844-825-9789











International:







1-412-317-5180











Conference ID:







2202248











Call Me Link:









https://callme.viavid.com/?$Y2FsbG1lPXRydWUmcGFzc2NvZGU9JmluZm89Y29tcGFueSZyPXRydWUmYj0xNg==













Webcast:









https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1708545&tp_key=86684771bf























Please call the conference telephone number or log on to the web access link five minutes prior to the start time.





A replay of the call will remain available for 12 months via the Investors section of the OptimizeRx website at



http://www.optimizerx.com/investors



.







About OptimizeRx







OptimizeRx provides trailblazing technology that fosters care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the healthcare journey. With the ability to synchronize messaging across 2 million healthcare providers and over 240 million adults across a multitude of digital channels including a proprietary point-of-care network, OptimizeRx is changing the way life sciences engage with customers.





For more information, follow the Company on



X



,



LinkedIn



or visit



www.optimizerx.com



.







OptimizeRx Contact







Andy D’Silva, SVP Corporate Finance







adsilva@optimizerx.com









Investor Relations Contact







Sandya von der Weid





LifeSci Advisors, LLC







svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com





