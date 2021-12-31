OptimizeRx Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for OPRX

In trading on Friday, shares of OptimizeRx Corp (Symbol: OPRX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $62.50, changing hands as high as $63.11 per share. OptimizeRx Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OPRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OPRX's low point in its 52 week range is $31.90 per share, with $99.1777 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.35.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.