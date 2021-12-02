Optimistic Investors Push MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Up 27% But Growth Is Lacking

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) shareholders have had their patience rewarded with a 27% share price jump in the last month. The last 30 days bring the annual gain to a very sharp 94%.

Following the firm bounce in price, MGP Ingredients' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 26.2x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 16x and even P/E's below 9x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

MGP Ingredients certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is MGP Ingredients' Growth Trending?

NasdaqGS:MGPI Price Based on Past Earnings December 2nd 2021 free report on MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 49% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 45% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 1.1% during the coming year according to the dual analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 11% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's alarming that MGP Ingredients' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Bottom Line On MGP Ingredients' P/E

MGP Ingredients' P/E is flying high just like its stock has during the last month. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of MGP Ingredients' analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for MGP Ingredients that you need to take into consideration.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than MGP Ingredients. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

