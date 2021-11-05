Optimistic Investors Push Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Up 33% But Growth Is Lacking

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 33% gain in the last month alone. The last 30 days bring the annual gain to a very sharp 89%.

After such a large jump in price, Etsy's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 71.2x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 18x and even P/E's below 10x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for Etsy as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For Etsy?

NasdaqGS:ETSY Price Based on Past Earnings November 5th 2021 free report on Etsy

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Etsy's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 195% last year. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 430% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 11% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 11% per year, which is not materially different.

With this information, we find it interesting that Etsy is trading at a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly average growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Although, additional gains will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

Shares in Etsy have built up some good momentum lately, which has really inflated its P/E. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Etsy currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is only in line with the wider market. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 2 warning signs for Etsy that we have uncovered.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

