Optimistic Investors Push 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Up 27% But Growth Is Lacking

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 27% after a shaky period beforehand. The last 30 days bring the annual gain to a very sharp 50%.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, you could still be forgiven for feeling indifferent about 1-800-FLOWERS.COM's P/E ratio of 18.9x, since the median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio in the United States is also close to 20x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

Recent times have been advantageous for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this strong earnings performance might be about to tail off. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NasdaqGS:FLWS Price Based on Past Earnings May 9th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think 1-800-FLOWERS.COM's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Is There Some Growth For 1-800-FLOWERS.COM?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like 1-800-FLOWERS.COM's is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 181% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 103% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the five analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 5.1% over the next year. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 18% growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it interesting that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

1-800-FLOWERS.COM appears to be back in favour with a solid price jump getting its P/E back in line with most other companies. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, and understanding should be part of your investment process.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.