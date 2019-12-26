US Markets

Optimism on trade, online shopping pushes Wall St to records

Lewis Krauskopf Reuters
The Nasdaq crossed the 9,000-point mark for the first time on Thursday and all three major Wall Street indexes posted record closing highs, boosted by optimism over U.S.-China trade relations and gains in shares of Amazon.com after a report signaled robust online holiday sales.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 106.28 points, or 0.37%, to 28,621.73, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 16.58 points, or 0.51%, to 3,239.96 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 69.51 points, or 0.78%, to 9,022.39.

