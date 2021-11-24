Optimism for J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) has grown this past week, despite three-year decline in earnings

Buying a low-cost index fund will get you the average market return. But in any diversified portfolio of stocks, you'll see some that fall short of the average. That's what has happened with the The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) share price. It's up 22% over three years, but that is below the market return. Zooming in, the stock is up a respectable 13% in the last year.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over the last three years, J. M. Smucker failed to grow earnings per share, which fell 15% (annualized).

Thus, it seems unlikely that the market is focussed on EPS growth at the moment. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

We severely doubt anyone is particularly impressed with the modest 2.1% three-year revenue growth rate. So truth be told we can't see an easy explanation for the share price action, but perhaps you can...

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:SJM Earnings and Revenue Growth November 24th 2021

J. M. Smucker is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for J. M. Smucker in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for J. M. Smucker the TSR over the last 3 years was 34%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

J. M. Smucker shareholders gained a total return of 17% during the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 4% over half a decade This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand J. M. Smucker better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that J. M. Smucker is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

