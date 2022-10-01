Optimism around Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) delivering new earnings growth may be shrinking as stock declines 4.0% this past week

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Unfortunately the Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) share price slid 40% over twelve months. That's well below the market decline of 22%. The silver lining (for longer term investors) is that the stock is still 38% higher than it was three years ago. Even worse, it's down 14% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. We do note, however, that the broader market is down 9.6% in that period, and this may have weighed on the share price.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, Select Medical Holdings had to report a 45% decline in EPS over the last year. We note that the 40% share price drop is very close to the EPS drop. So it seems that the market sentiment has not changed much, despite the weak results. Rather, the share price is remains a similar multiple of the EPS, suggesting the outlook remains the same.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NYSE:SEM Earnings Per Share Growth October 1st 2022

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Select Medical Holdings shareholders are down 39% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 22%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 4% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Select Medical Holdings (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

