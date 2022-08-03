Optimism around Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) delivering new earnings growth may be shrinking as stock declines 13% this past week

It is a pleasure to report that the Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) is up 46% in the last quarter. Meanwhile over the last three years the stock has dropped hard. Regrettably, the share price slid 57% in that period. So it's good to see it climbing back up. The rise has some hopeful, but turnarounds are often precarious.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Scienjoy Holding isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the three years that the share price fell, Scienjoy Holding's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 84% each year. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 24% compound annual share price fall. This suggests that the market retains some optimism around long term earnings stability, despite past EPS declines.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:SJ Earnings Per Share Growth August 3rd 2022

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here.

A Different Perspective

Scienjoy Holding shareholders may not have made money over the last year, but their total loss of 9.9% isn't as bad as the market loss of around 9.9%. Furthermore, the stock lost shareholders 16% per year over three years, so the one-year return was better in a relative sense. It could well be that the business has begun to stabilize, though the recent returns are hardly impressive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Scienjoy Holding (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

But note: Scienjoy Holding may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.