Optimism around Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) delivering new earnings growth may be shrinking as stock declines 6.7% this past week

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. Anyone who held Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 61%. Longer term investors have fared much better, since the share price is up 9.9% in three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 10% in the last three months. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 6.7% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Given that Goosehead Insurance only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last year Goosehead Insurance saw its revenue grow by 26%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 61% in that time. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. For us it's important to consider when you think a company will become profitable, if you're basing your valuation on revenue.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:GSHD Earnings and Revenue Growth July 27th 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Goosehead Insurance

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Goosehead Insurance shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 60%, including dividends. The market shed around 15%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 4% per year over three years. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Goosehead Insurance better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Goosehead Insurance (at least 2 which are a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

