Optimism around Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) delivering new earnings growth may be shrinking as stock declines 7.6% this past week

It's understandable if you feel frustrated when a stock you own sees a lower share price. But in the short term the market is a voting machine, and the share price movements may not reflect the underlying business performance. The Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) is down 25% over a year, but the total shareholder return is -17% once you include the dividend. That's better than the market which declined 22% over the last year. Even if shareholders bought some time ago, they wouldn't be particularly happy: the stock is down 23% in three years. Even worse, it's down 14% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. We do note, however, that the broader market is down 11% in that period, and this may have weighed on the share price.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, Ares Commercial Real Estate had to report a 37% decline in EPS over the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 25% the share price fall. So despite the weak per-share profits, some investors are probably relieved the situation wasn't more difficult.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NYSE:ACRE Earnings Per Share Growth September 24th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Ares Commercial Real Estate's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Ares Commercial Real Estate's TSR for the last 1 year was -17%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Ares Commercial Real Estate shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends,their trailing twelve month loss of 17% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 22%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 7% for each year. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ares Commercial Real Estate better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Ares Commercial Real Estate (including 2 which are potentially serious) .

Ares Commercial Real Estate is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

