Optimism around Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) delivering new earnings growth may be shrinking as stock declines 6.5% this past week

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. That downside risk was realized by Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 35%. That's well below the market decline of 11%. On the other hand, the stock is actually up 20% over three years. And the share price decline continued over the last week, dropping some 6.5%.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Aptiv isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately Aptiv reported an EPS drop of 89% for the last year. The share price fall of 35% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have expected earnings to drop faster. Indeed, with a P/E ratio of 239.43 there is obviously some real optimism that earnings will bounce back.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:APTV Earnings Per Share Growth August 26th 2022

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 11% in the twelve months, Aptiv shareholders did even worse, losing 35%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 5%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Aptiv has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

