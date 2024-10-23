Optimi Health’s MDMA Success in Australia

Optimi Health (TSE:OPTI) has released an update.

Optimi Health has successfully started treating PTSD patients in Australia with its MDMA capsules, marking a significant step in the field of psychedelic-assisted therapies. In response to high demand, the company has received an additional order for 700 doses, highlighting the growing interest and potential of MDMA treatments. This collaboration with Mind Medicine Australia is paving the way for more comprehensive data on the effectiveness of such therapies.

