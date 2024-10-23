News & Insights

Stocks

Optimi Health’s MDMA Success in Australia

October 23, 2024 — 12:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Optimi Health (TSE:OPTI) has released an update.

Optimi Health has successfully started treating PTSD patients in Australia with its MDMA capsules, marking a significant step in the field of psychedelic-assisted therapies. In response to high demand, the company has received an additional order for 700 doses, highlighting the growing interest and potential of MDMA treatments. This collaboration with Mind Medicine Australia is paving the way for more comprehensive data on the effectiveness of such therapies.

For further insights into TSE:OPTI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.