Optimi Health Expands Psychedelic Therapies to Australia

Optimi Health (TSE:OPTI) has released an update.

Optimi Health Corp. has received an import permit from Mind Medicine Australia to supply Australian psychiatrists with its GMP MDMA and psilocybin capsules for innovative therapeutic use, marking a landmark achievement for the company and its shareholders. The psychedelics manufacturer is set to export 160 doses under the Australian Authorised Prescriber Scheme, following a rescheduling that allows such treatments for PTSD and depression. Additionally, Optimi is launching a secure Prescriber Portal to support Australian psychiatrists with vital information on these treatments.

For further insights into TSE:OPTI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.