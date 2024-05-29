News & Insights

Optimi Health Expands Psychedelic Therapies to Australia

May 29, 2024 — 10:41 am EDT

Optimi Health (TSE:OPTI) has released an update.

Optimi Health Corp. has received an import permit from Mind Medicine Australia to supply Australian psychiatrists with its GMP MDMA and psilocybin capsules for innovative therapeutic use, marking a landmark achievement for the company and its shareholders. The psychedelics manufacturer is set to export 160 doses under the Australian Authorised Prescriber Scheme, following a rescheduling that allows such treatments for PTSD and depression. Additionally, Optimi is launching a secure Prescriber Portal to support Australian psychiatrists with vital information on these treatments.

