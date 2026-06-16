Optima Reports Expected FY26 Revenue Of £121 Mln, EBITDA Projected 10% Ahead Of Market Expectations

(RTTNews) - Optima Health plc. (OPT.L), a healthcare services company, on Tuesday announced preliminary financial results for the full financial year ending on March 31, 2026.

The company expects to report a financial year revenue of £121 million, marking a 15% increase from the £105 million recorded in the previous year.

Other income is anticipated at £4.7 million following the closing of a previously disclosed procurement.

The adjusted EBITDA is also projected to be 10% ahead of previous market expectations.

The company completed the acquisition of PAM Healthcare, a leading healthcare provider in the UK and Ireland, before the end of the financial year, resulting in a net debt position of £94.4 million.

The integration of PAM is expected to yield certain benefits in improving operational efficiencies. The company stated that £1.3 million in annualized cost synergies had already been initiated.

The full year financial results are planned for release in August 2026.

OPT.L is currently trading on the London Stock Exchange at £194.

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