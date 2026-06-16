BioTech

Optima Reports Expected FY26 Revenue Of £121 Mln, EBITDA Projected 10% Ahead Of Market Expectations

June 16, 2026 — 06:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Optima Health plc. (OPT.L), a healthcare services company, on Tuesday announced preliminary financial results for the full financial year ending on March 31, 2026.

The company expects to report a financial year revenue of £121 million, marking a 15% increase from the £105 million recorded in the previous year.

Other income is anticipated at £4.7 million following the closing of a previously disclosed procurement.

The adjusted EBITDA is also projected to be 10% ahead of previous market expectations.

The company completed the acquisition of PAM Healthcare, a leading healthcare provider in the UK and Ireland, before the end of the financial year, resulting in a net debt position of £94.4 million.

The integration of PAM is expected to yield certain benefits in improving operational efficiencies. The company stated that £1.3 million in annualized cost synergies had already been initiated.

The full year financial results are planned for release in August 2026.

OPT.L is currently trading on the London Stock Exchange at £194.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.