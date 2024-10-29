Optima Health Attracts New Major Stakeholder

Optima Health PLC (GB:OPT) has released an update.

Optima Health PLC has seen a significant change in its shareholder structure as Kestrel Partners LLP disclosed a 5.04% stake in the company, marking an acquisition of voting rights. This shift reflects increased interest and investment in Optima Health, potentially impacting its stock performance in the financial markets.

