Optical Stocks: The AI Trade's Wildest Ride Snaps Back

Every bull market has its unsung heroes — the companies doing essential work far from the spotlight.

In the AI infrastructure boom, few groups have been more essential, or more spectacularly rewarding, than the optical and photonics names that quite literally form the connective tissue of the data center.

These are the makers of the lasers, transceivers, and switches that shuttle data between GPUs at the speed of light. And over the past year, they’ve delivered some of the most jaw-dropping returns in the entire market.

A Year of Light Speed Gains

Consider the scoreboard. Lumentum has soared roughly 700% over the past twelve months, dramatically outpacing even its high-flying industry. Corning has climbed more than 200% over the same stretch.



Image Source: StockCharts

These aren’t speculative penny stocks; they’re established, profitable enterprises being repriced in real time as the market grasps just how much optical hardware the AI buildout requires.

The demand drivers are powerful and multiplying: hyperscaler capital spending racing higher, the transition to 800-gigabit and 1.6-terabit transceivers, the emergence of optical circuit switching, and the coming wave of co-packaged optics. When Meta leaks a memo about doubling its compute, or Nvidia lays out its optical roadmap, these stocks move — because they’ve become a derivative on every gigawatt of AI compute announced anywhere, by anyone.

The Gut-Check Pullback

But parabolic moves rarely travel in a straight line, and early July delivered a sharp reminder. The optical complex pulled back roughly 15% to 20% from its early-June highs.

Importantly, the selloff had little to do with deteriorating fundamentals. It was a classic combination of profit-taking after a historic run, Lumentum’s removal from the Russell index triggering forced selling, and some hand-wringing over the precise timing of co-packaged optics adoption. When a stock has tripled or more, it doesn’t take much to spark a correction.

That gut-check appears to be giving way to a snapback. The group has been rebounding, and this week’s move extends that recovery as buyers step back in. The rebound has been underwritten by a wave of constructive analyst commentary — Barclays upgraded Lumentum to Overweight, JPMorgan reiterated its Overweight rating and framed the dip as a buying opportunity after its channel checks confirmed co-packaged optics adoption remains on track, and Citi placed the stock on an “upside catalyst watch” heading into earnings.

The message from the sell side is consistent: the pullback compressed some rich valuations without impairing the multi-year demand story underneath. Let’s look at our two names, because they offer very different ways to play the same theme.

Lumentum: The High-Octane Pure Play

Lumentum LITE is the purest, highest-octane expression of the trade — and it now carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), thanks to a recent upgrade on the back of rising earnings estimates. Back in May, the company reported record fiscal third-quarter revenue of $808.4 million, up a staggering 90% year over year, with non-GAAP operating margin expanding 700 basis points sequentially to 32%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Management pointed to an optical circuit switch backlog north of $400 million and a multi-hundred-million-dollar co-packaged optics order slated for the first half of 2027 — concrete evidence that the growth is contracted, not merely hoped for. A roughly $2 billion Nvidia-led investment and Lumentum’s addition to both the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 have only reinforced its centrality to the AI story.

Lumentum has topped estimates in each of its last four quarters, averaging a nearly 10% surprise. Fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year results are due August 11th after the close — a major near-term catalyst.

Corning: The Diversified Blue Chip

Corning GLW, which also commands a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), offers the more measured, diversified route. Unlike pure-play Lumentum, Corning is a vertically integrated glass and materials powerhouse spanning optical communications, display, specialty materials, and a fast-growing solar business.

That diversification tempers both the upside and the risk. But make no mistake, AI is now the engine: Optical Communications sales jumped roughly 36% year over year last quarter to $1.85 billion, driving overall sales up 18% and EPS up 30%. The company has locked in multi-billion-dollar, multi-year supply agreements with the likes of Meta, Amazon, and Nvidia, and its “Springboard” plan targets a $40 billion sales run-rate by 2030.

Corning reports Q2 results on July 28th, before the market opens — even sooner than Lumentum — with estimates calling for roughly $4.6 billion in sales and EPS of $0.76. The 2026 consensus has been revised up to $3.18 per share, implying about 26% growth, and analysts at BofA and Citi carry targets north of $240. Corning also pays a dividend, giving investors a modest income cushion that the pure-plays lack.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Bottom Line

The AI-optics theme is as durable as any in the market, but the ride is genuinely turbulent, and customer concentration among a handful of hyperscalers is a real risk worth respecting.

These are two distinct vehicles for the same secular megatrend. Lumentum is the high-beta thoroughbred — explosive growth, a Buy-rated estimate trend, and maximum torque to AI optics. Corning is the steadier Clydesdale — diversified, dividend-paying, and a bit less exposed to any single quarter’s swings.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.