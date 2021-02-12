IIVI

Optical component maker II-VI to bid nearly $6.5 bln for Coherent - WSJ

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published

II-VI Inc, an opto-electronic component maker, is planning to bid nearly $6.5 billion for laser manufacturer Coherent Inc by Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Feb 12 (Reuters) - II-VI Inc IIVI.O, an opto-electronic component maker, is planning to bid nearly $6.5 billion for laser manufacturer Coherent Inc COHR.O by Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

II-VI plans to offer $260 a share for Coherent, which would include $130 in cash and the rest in II-VI shares, the report said.

Both the companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IIVI COHR

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More