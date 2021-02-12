Optical component maker II-VI to bid nearly $6.5 bln for Coherent - WSJ

Feb 12 (Reuters) - II-VI Inc IIVI.O, an opto-electronic component maker, is planning to bid nearly $6.5 billion for laser manufacturer Coherent Inc COHR.O by Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

II-VI plans to offer $260 a share for Coherent, which would include $130 in cash and the rest in II-VI shares, the report said.

Both the companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.