Optical component maker II-VI bids nearly $6.4 bln for Coherent

Ayanti Bera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI

II-VI Inc has made an offer to buy laser manufacturer Coherent Inc for about $6.4 billion, the opto-electronic component maker said in a statement on Friday.

II-VI's offer of $130 in cash and 1.3055 common shares for each Coherent share. The offer values Coherent at $260 a share, which represents a premium of 14.6% to stock's last close.

Coherent did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Shinjini Ganguli)

