Optical Cable Corporation: Strong Earnings, But Hurdles Remain

For investors watching the price explosion following Optical Cable Corporation’s (NASDAQ: OCC) fiscal Q2 2026 earnings report and wondering if it's too late to get in, the answer is no. This company offers cutting-edge technology that was once ahead of its time—but now, its time has come.

Optical Cable Corporation doesn’t make any old cables, or any old cables good for AI, but hardened, ruggedized bundled cables, including blended optical and copper solutions suitable for extreme conditions.

The question is when to get in on OCC, and what kind of position to take.

Among the company's clients is the U.S. defense apparatus, which relies on cables and other critical infrastructure for reliable battlefield applications. Other clients include hyperscalers and AI factories, which favor the blended optical and copper wiring solutions hardened against electromagnetic interference.

End-markets include real-time broadcasters and industries such as mining, which rely on sealed cabling that not only resist vibration and temperature but also prevent chemical abrasion.

As AI advances and digital application penetration deepens, OCC’s addressable market has expanded significantly, and years of infrastructure buildout lie ahead.

Optical Cable Corporation Reports Robust Backlog Growth: Shares Surge

Optical Cable Corporation had a solid quarter, with revenue growing by 26.6%, underpinned by strength in both core operating segments. Enterprise and Specialty both grew at a double-digit rate, with U.S.-based sales up 21% and International sales up 45%.

More importantly, the revenue strength carried through to the bottom line, with significant leverage at the gross and operating levels tied to improving sales trends. Gross margin improved by 380 basis points (bps) while SG&A expenses contracted by 450 bps as a percentage of sales. The net result was net income of $1.1 million, nearly 5% of sales, which reverses a loss posted in the prior year’s period, and 12 cents in GAAP earnings.

The company did not provide specific guidance for the subsequent quarter or year, but noted growth opportunities and momentum in the earnings release and conference call. These underscore the 27% sequential and 82% year-over-year increase in backlog, a figure suggesting subsequent results will reflect business acceleration and additional operational efficiency.

Optical Cable Corporation: A Market With Hurdles to Cross

Optical Cable Corporation is well positioned for the current environment, but it must overcome hurdles. Among them is tepid sell-side interest, as reflected in the single analyst covering the company, rating it a Sell.

Adding to sell-side interest is low institutional interest, at 13%. Institutions could become more interested; however, the company’s microcap status, $22 million in quarterly income, and balance sheet insufficiencies keep them on the sidelines. The balance sheet isn’t in bad shape, only undercapitalized, leaving the company reliant on credit facilities to sustain operations.

Short sellers are also a concern for investors. The short interest was not astronomically high as of late May at about 5%, but short sellers have been selling into the OCC rally and are likely selling into the post-release price pop. The post-release price action suggests they are—OCC spiked ahead of the release, opened with a gap and moved even higher afterward, only to fall back from the weekly high and form a doji candle after the earnings news. The takeaway is that this market hit a top and may not be able to move higher.

Resistance at the $22 level may be insurmountable because it dates back to a price implosion following the bursting of the Dotcom Bubble. It represents a significant overhang and is likely a trigger for short selling. In this scenario, the best outcome may be OCC shares moving sideways within a range near $20 before falling back to more realistic levels later this year. Among the warning signs is a divergence in the stochastic that reveals an inherent weakness in the market.

This year’s risks include fiber shortages and target markets. While fiber shortages are impacting lead times, delivery, and costs, target markets present their own challenges. Rather than competing for hyperscale business, Optical Cable Corporation is focusing on Tier 2 data center business and government contracts. This can result in spotty revenue gains and irregular margins due to timing and mix. The takeaway for investors is that OCC’s business may be volatile in the coming quarters, and that volatility will be reflected in the stock’s price. Catalysts include ramping demand for AI capacity, improving operational leverage, and next-gen tech. The company is integrating "rollable-ribbon" into its product lines, positioning for the 800G standard.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.