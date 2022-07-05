Optibus Receives Strategic Investment From Volvo Group Venture Capital

(RTTNews) - Volvo Group Venture Capital AB announced an investment in Optibus, which develops and provides optimization software for public transportation planning and management. The Optibus solution is in use in 1,000 cities in 26 countries across North and South America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

"The collaboration with Optibus will contribute to our efforts to support customers with more efficient and sustainable transport solutions," said Anna Westerberg, President of Volvo Buses.

Volvo Group Venture Capital noted that the transaction has no significant impact on the Volvo Group's earnings or financial position.

